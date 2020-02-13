Access Bank N15bn Green Bond sets for cross listing

Kindly Share This Story:

As bank makes exciting offers to customers at Valentine

By Peter Egwuatu

The Access Bank’s proposed listing of its N15 billion Green Bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has created some excitement in the fixed income market.

This comes as the bank sets to unveil exciting offers to celebrate its customers this Valentine season.

The 15.5 percent fixed rate green bond with five-year maturity is the first-ever climate bonds standard certified corporate green bond to be issued in Africa, and was first listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in 2019.

Vanguard gathered that if the Bank’s application to the LuxSE is successful, it will be the first cross listing of a Green Bond born out of the partnership between NSE and LuxSE.

At the time of signing, the chief executive officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the partnership would deliver increased visibility for issuers, as well as deepen the Nigerian capital market through the mobilisation of the foreign green capital needed to fund sustainable projects in Nigeria.

… unveils exciting offers to celebrate customers this Valentine

Meanwhile, the bank has unveiled a series of great deals and exciting offers to celebrate its customers this Valentine season. The campaign, tagged “It’s a Love Thing” is the 4th edition and will kick off from February 11 to February 29, 2020.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Lagos yesterday, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank plc said, “Valentine season is another opportunity to show love to our customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them achieve their valentine wishes. We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty to Access Bank. We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who depend on our banking services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine celebration”.

Commenting further on the campaign, Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access bank Plc, said, “In the spirit of the love season, we are going to reward customers who finance the purchase of a Suzuki car through us with free vehicle registration, free servicing for a year and N100,000 fuel allowance. We will also reward 30 lucky customers with a 5–star dinner experience when they perform a minimum of 5 transactions on their mobile app, POS & Web and USSD (*901#) platforms.

