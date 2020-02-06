6 persons die in accident in Niger — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has confirmed the death of six persons in a road traffic crash that occurred on Monday on Kutigi – Mokwa road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the accident occurred at about 1.45 p.m.,15 kilometres to Afuwagi village.

According to Dagwa, the accident involved a tanker with registration No. GBL 25 XA and a Sienna bus with registration NO. LSD 262 GC.

Dagwa said that the tanker was bound for Lagos from Maiduguri while the Sienna was conveying passengers from Lagos to Maiduguri.

”The accident involved 10 people, four males sustained various degrees of injuries while six persons died.

“The six corpses have been deposited at Kutigi General Hospital morgue,” he said.

The sector commander attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” Dagwa said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: