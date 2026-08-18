Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang directs intensified security in Mangu

Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Following the killing of 24 persons in Bin Mper community, Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrols in the affected community and other vulnerable areas of the local government.

The directive followed the attack on Bin Mper in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026, which left several residents dead and others injured, while homes and farmlands were reportedly destroyed.

The Plateau State Government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, condemned the attack and described the incident as a disturbing development capable of threatening the peace and security being consolidated across the state.

Mutfwang sympathised with residents and families affected by the attack and called on the people to remain calm, warning against reprisal attacks and taking the law into their own hands.

The government said security agencies were working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and urged residents to provide credible and timely information that could assist in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

The statement said: “Furthermore, the Governor has called on the relevant security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrols in Bin Mper, Kombun District and other vulnerable communities in Mangu LGA, while urging residents to provide credible and timely information that could assist security personnel in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

The government reiterated that the protection of lives and property remained a priority of the Mutfwang administration, stressing that it would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth organisations, religious leaders and security agencies to strengthen peaceful coexistence.

It also appealed to residents of Bin Mper and neighbouring communities to remain vigilant, peaceful and law-abiding and report suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.