Kaduna Police probe officers over alleged extortion during stop-and-search

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Police Command has ordered a full-scale investigation into officers captured in a viral video allegedly extorting money from motorists and cyclists during a stop-and-search operation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, directed that the officers involved in the incident be identified and invited for questioning, warning that any officer found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary and legal action.

The command, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said routine roadblocks and stop-and-search operations had been curtailed, except where there was credible intelligence indicating the movement of criminals, arms or other prohibited items.

It, however, explained that the location shown in the viral video was a suburb of Millennium City that had previously been used by criminal elements.

According to the command, police operatives had in the past recovered 20 AK-47 rifles along the same route.

The command stressed that the security concerns in the area did not give any police officer the right to use legitimate security duties as an avenue for extortion, harassment or other forms of misconduct.

“Any officer found culpable will face severe disciplinary and legal action,” the statement said.

The Commissioner commended members of the public for drawing attention to the alleged misconduct and urged residents to continue reporting unprofessional conduct by police personnel.

The command said complaints could be lodged with the Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) through 09049498983, 08075391105 and 07039675856.

It reaffirmed its commitment to professional policing, accountability and the protection of the rights and safety of residents across Kaduna State.