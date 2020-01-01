Yuletide Suprise Package: Konga CEOs deliver goods to customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As a way of appreciating its teeming customers, Konga’s top management, during Christmas period handled customers’ deliveries themselves.

The process which commenced on Friday, December 13 saw the entire management of the Konga Group deliver products directly to customers.

The company said the gesture was to appreciate its customers for their patronage throughout the year.

The process was led by co-CEOs Prince-Nnamdi Ekeh and Nick Imudia as well as Head of Logistics, Emmanuel Ekuma.

Among the locations visited were Island, Gbagada, Ikeja, Apapa, Ikotun, Ikoyi, Surulere, Ipaja, Mowe, among others.

The company’s Co-CEO, Imudia said: “Our loyal customers have remained central to our many successes this year. In 2019, we had the most successful Konga Yakata, our own version of the popular Black Friday sales. This is in addition to significant growth witnessed in various areas of the business including subsidiaries such as Konga Travel.

‘‘Therefore, we considered it very essential for us to show our appreciation to our customers. One of the initiatives we decided on was for the entire management team of Konga to call up randomly selected customers and deliver their product orders directly. Also, it was a way of personally wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”

Acquired by the foremost technology conglomerate, the Zinox Group, in January 2018; Imudia noted that the company has enjoyed a remarkable transformation 2019.

According to him, in addition to major rollouts which have grown its physical store presence to more than 30 nationwide; Konga has also made critical infrastructural investments with the set-up of major regional warehousing facilities.

He said: “It has recorded significant adoption of its payment platform KongaPay which recently added ATM card-less and USSD features.

“Also enjoying huge traction is K-Xpress, Konga’s in-house logistics company which has proven its capacity in handling last-mile and same day delivery to the company’s customers; while also resolving the logistics pain-points of external customers.

“Konga Travel, another subsidiary of the Konga Group and composite travel booking agency; has grown 25 percent on a month-on-month basis while bagging a number of awards within its first full year of existence.”

Vanguard

