Breaking: Reps summon IGP, NSCDC Boss over ‘accidental discharge’

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives summoned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over recurring extra-judicial killings under the guise of accidental discharge by the Nigerian Police and personnel of other security agencies.

The House reached the resolution, after adopting a Motion brought on the floor by its Deputy Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abia).

Mrs Onyejeocha, through her motion on the need to arrest the scourge of “Accidental Discharges”, in the country, called on the House to summon the Police Chief to brief the Green Chamber on mounting accidental-discharge deaths in the country.

In the Motion co-sponsored by Rep. Ozuruigbo Ugonna (PDP-Imo) and Princess Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo), Mrs Onyejeocha’s prayer that the Inspector General of Police be invited to brief the House was adopted.

In the course of presenting the motion, she condemned “in its entirety, the incidences of accidental discharges, wrongful use of firearms and commiserate with the families of victims” and “Mandate the Inspector General of Police to investigate and bring to Justice and culprits in the killing of Hon. Ndubuisi Emenike and indeed Theo killing attributed to wrongful use firearms by Security agents”.

She also urged the House to direct “the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Armed Forces, and all other Security Agencies authorized to carry firearms, to desist/ be prohibited from shooting/discharging firearms for amusement, celebrations, jubilation or otherwise other than for the purpose of protection of lives and properties”.

She also asked the House “to mandate the House Committees on Police Affairs, interior and other relevant House Committees to invite the Inspector General of Police, Mr Abubakar Mohammed Adamu, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the other stakeholders to brief the House of Representatives on measures being taken to ensure that this kind of incidences are forestalled and culprits face the weight of the Law”.

She lamented several incidences where members of the security agencies had used their firearms for purposes other than the protection of lives and properties including, but not limited to discharging/shooting at public events such as rallies, weddings, burials etc often for amusement or wild celebrations”.

The House also adopted an amendment to the prayers of the motion by Mrs Princess Onuoha and Rep. Ozuluigbo to investigate the accidental discharge in Imo, that killed late Emenike and to commiserate with his family.

The House also adopted a similar motion by Rep. Solomon Maren(PDP) calling on the Police, to stop killings in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

