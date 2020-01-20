Plentywaka improves service delivery with scan and ride feature

Kindly Share This Story:

…expands routes

By Juliet Umeh

Few months after it launched an operation in Ajah-CMS-Ajah route of Lagos Island, Technology-driven vehicle hailing service, Plentywaka, has introduced new vehicles to enable it to expand services to more routes in Lagos.

The vehicle hailing service, launched to provide hassle-free transportation to Nigerians, has also launched a new feature where both new and existing riders can simply take a ride, check-in, and checkout using the QR codes on the vehicles called the ‘scan and ride’ feature.

Managing Director and Co-Founder of the company, Johnny Enagwolor, said with this feature, riders can scan to download the app, check-in and check out of the vehicles using their smartphones.

Enagwolor said: “Plentywaka launched its services with 25 vehicles and in five months, it has increased its capacity with the launch of new vehicles. These new vehicles were introduced through the Plentywaka Vehicle Partnership Scheme, in a bid to accommodate the growing number of its users.

“The PVP was introduced to provide individuals the opportunity to not only register their vehicles on the platform for free, but they also earn up to 500, 000 monthly.

READ ALSO:

“The PVP Scheme has three onboarding opportunities available, these include the Vehicle on boarding package which allows vehicle owners to register their own vehicles on the platform, the Vehicle Lease Financing package which provides the opportunity for individuals to incur 30 percent of equity cost and 70 percent is provided by a Vehicle Leasing Company through a partnership that will generate revenues for all the parties involved.

“The final package is the Vehicle Purchase with Cars 45 which provides the opportunity to simply sign up to purchase a quality vehicle and the vehicle will be registered on the platform. Please note that all the vehicles will remain the assets of its owners and will not belong to Plentywaka or its partners.

He added that the partnership will introduce Nigerians to a new way of not only making money but also empowering their fellow citizens by creating multiple jobs opportunities for individuals with little or no source of income.

Enagwolor also explained that the tech vehicles which initially kick-started its operations from the Ajah-CMS-Ajah route has expanded to Abraham Adesanya and Awoyaya as well as launched a new route from CMS (Outer Marina) to Eko Hotel Roundabout with future plans of expansion to even more routes, cities, and states within the country.

He said: “Improving the transportation system is the core objective of Plentywaka and in five months, it has achieved over 20,000 ride bookings monthly, over 1000 riders have been moved daily and over 20,000 mobile app downloads have been recorded.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: