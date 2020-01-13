Vanguard Logo

Osinbajo to commission major road projects in Kano

On 11:03 am
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday commission some major road projects constructed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

During the one-day official state visit, the Vice President will also lay the foundation stone for the first state-owned Cancer Centre in Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo will be accompanied by Governor Ganduje and other senior government officials in the state.

He will commission the Tijjani Hashim Underpass in Kofar Ruwa, the Aminu Dantata Flyover in Sabon Gari amongst other project constructed by the Kano State Government under Governor Ganduje.

The Vice President will also make history when he lays the foundation stone of the Kano Cancer Centre, which is the first state-owned cancer Centre in the country, amongst others.

The official visit to Kano comes a day after Prof Osinbajo headlined the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day service at National Christian Centre, Abuja on Sunday.

Osinbajo who paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s Armed Forces spoke in appreciation of men and women who have put down their lives to serve Nigeria.

In a speech titled ‘A Debt We Cannot Repay’ the Vice President said the sacrifice of the men and women in uniform has never gone unnoticed.  Nigeria News

