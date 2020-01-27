MFM to Critics: We don’t have highest number of single ladies in Church

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following allegations that Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has the highest number of spinsters in the church, MFM on Monday faulted the statement, replying critics that it does not have the highest number of single ladies.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, Dr. Daniel Olukoya ‘s spokesperson Collins Edomaruse, argued that for the past 10 years, it had conducted over 150,000 weddings.

Citing Edomaruse according to Punch: “We encourage and actively support all spinsters and bachelors, regardless of denomination, to build their relationships on biblical standards. We strongly advise all our single men and women to marry fellow believers within the Christian faith.

“We believe this is God’s will for marriage and is the best foundation for a successful and a Godly marriage. Dr Olukoya and MFM ministries have never stated that single men and women within this ministry should only marry within the ministry.

“In the last decade, Gen 218 has provided training, teaching and guidance to thousands of single men and women across Nigeria, Africa and all around the world. To its credit, over 150,000 weddings have occured as a result of Gen 218 forums.

“The false assumption that the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has the largest number of female singles is baseless, erroneous and very misleading.

“The MFM ministry has a distinctive and well structured youth movement. The youth and young adults of this ministry, under the leadership of the General Overseer, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the fields of academia, music and sports with laurels to back this up.”

Vanguard

