Lassa Fever: Don’t panic, Osun Speaker tells residents

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Sequel to the confirmation of Lassa Fever cases in Osun State, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye has called on the people of the state not to panic as the state government has put in place measures to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

The Speaker stated that with the confirmation of the disease in the state, residents, and people of the state should endeavor to eliminate rodents from their houses with improved sanitation of the neighborhoods.

Owoeye in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi held that since the disease is transmitted to humans from contacts with food or household items contaminated with rodent excreta, people should avoid all contact with rats, dead or alive.

He admonished that all holes within the vicinity must be blocked and all bushes around people’s habitation are cleared to avoid breeding sites for rats.

The Speaker also advised that food items must be stored in rat-proof and covered containers, adding that all cooked food and water should be covered to prevent contamination.

According to him, “At this point that two cases of Lassa fever had been confirmed in our state, we should be conscious of what we eat, we must wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before eating.

“Our people should also stop spreading foot items along roadsides and open spaces to avoid rat infestation.

“We must ensure good community hygiene to discourage rats from entering homes. Our people should cultivate the habit of disposing garbage far from their houses and if possible, we should keep healthy cats in the house”.

Owoeye stated that Lassa fever can be treated if it is presented early to a health care facility, thus increasing the chances of survival.

