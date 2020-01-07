Kwara Assembly wants technical colleges reduced to 3

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the state government to reduce the number of state-owned technical colleges from six to three in order to attract more development.

This was part of the resolutions of the House after adopting the report of its Committee on Education and Human Capital Development on a memorandum to revamp technical and vocational education.

The Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Baba-Salihu, while presenting the report, said the number of state-owned technical colleges might be increased in future after a thorough impact assessment of the three.

Baba-Salihu (APC-Okuta-Yashikira) said the committee also recommended that government should embark on a massive renovation of the Government Technical Colleges located at Esie, Ilorin and Patigi to meet the required standards.

The committee, he added, also recommended making the schools tuition-free and with full boarding facilities to encourage enrollment.

The Speaker, Mr Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, while reading the resolutions of the House, said the resuscitation of the technical schools would enhance the technical skills of students and reduce unemployment in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

