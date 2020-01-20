Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Having seen the extent of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday it would be impossible to complete the project in April.

The former Rivers State governor, who stated this while inspecting the project, said it would no longer be feasible to complete the work in April.

He was accompanied on the project tour by the Oyo State governor, Oluwaseyi Makinde.

READ ALSO:

Amaechi had promised to complete the job before April 2020.

He asked Lagosians and Nigerians at large to exercise patience, promising that the work would be completed in April.

The minister said: “There is huge improvement compared to the last time we came. We will all agree that there is huge improvement.

“The contractor has assured us that by the 20th of December when we gather for next inspection, the tracks will get here (Omi Adio Station) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

“By then the focus will no longer be on the tracks, but on the completion of the stations, then communications and signaling. Once we get communications and signaling complete, we are out of Lagos-Ibadan.

“We have told you we will be out of this place latest April (2020). We are no longer giving ourselves the time, the contractor now give us the time.”

However, having gone to the site to inspect the project on Monday (Today), Amaechi expressed dissatisfaction, noting that they would work and redouble their efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.

His words as contained in his Twitter handle:

“Today (Monday), Oyo State Governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards,” he tweeted.

“From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.

“Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport.

READ ALSO:

“We’ll however work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”

Vanguard

Today, Oyo State Governor, @seyimakinde is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards. From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State. pic.twitter.com/TKpiO52Lak — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 20, 2020

Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport. We’ll however, continue to work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets. #LagosIbadanRail pic.twitter.com/lp41Fy80X2 — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 20, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: