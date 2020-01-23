I’m back to rebuild Delta APC — Egbo

Kindly Share This Story:

-Says He Is One Of Those That Sold The Party To Deltans

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has debunked rumours that he has left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that he has never left the party and he will never leave.

Speaking to journalists during a media chat at the weekend, he added: “For those who are politically aware in Delta State, they know that we are the people that sold APC to Deltans. I actually started this ‘APC Take Over Delta’ thing. This eventually became the slogan of the party in Delta State.”

Furthermore, he said: “Yes, I was dissatisfied, unhappy and angry with the treatment meted on me by some leaders in the party. Imagine after I won elections, while getting ready to be sworn-in then I was manipulated out. But, you are also aware that those who did not win elections but found themselves in the Delta State House of Assembly have been thrown out. So, they have met their waterloo already.

“The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court affirmed that I won the election and the man who was pretending to be there is a pretender because he never contested the election because the constitutional requirement states that it is only those that go through all the stages of an election that can be sworn-in. I did the primaries. I campaigned and did the general elections and I won. I was issued the result but before I could be given the Certificate of Return, those people in Abuja that believe that they are more than gods took my mandate away and there is nobody who will be in my shoes that will not be angry. But I prayed to God that they meet their mates. They even took the matter to the Supreme Court which ought not to be and they were told that they have no right and asked them to go back to their houses.

“So, I should be satisfied because my God is fighting for me and I don’t have to fight for myself. I am happy and at peace with myself and I believe that whatsoever mistakes we made then we must reconcile because we need to take over power in 2023.”

He continued: “I have moved on and I am in the process of rebuilding and reconciling the party so that we can be ready by 2023. I am back to the point where I can contribute to the growth of the party. I stepped aside and withdrew from the activities of the party because I was not happy with how the party was being run where someone we brought into the party was acting like a dictator. So I just kept to myself and withdrew to my shell.

But, if you see what is happening on social media, you will observe that everywhere is agog and I am already selling the party.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: