Lagos takes delivery of CNG, electric buses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS: The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric buses as part of efforts to expand the state’s public transportation fleet and promote cleaner mobility.

The buses were received on behalf of the state government on Thursday and handed over to operators under the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Depot in the Ketu area of the state.

The initiative is aimed at expanding cleaner, more efficient and affordable public transportation options for residents.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the deployment of CNG and electric buses to states across the country.

Osiyemi said the intervention was part of measures to reduce the cost of public transportation while promoting cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

According to him, “The intervention will translate to more accessible and affordable transportation, improved commuting experience, reduced reliance on conventional fuel and cleaner air for communities.”

He described the development as another practical step towards building a transportation system capable of serving residents more efficiently and sustainably.