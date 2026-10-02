Abia 2027: Show one project in Ohafia, I’ll quit guber race, ADC candidate tells Otti

By Bayo Wahab

The Abia State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kalu Kalu, has challenged Governor Alex Otti to showcase a single project executed by his administration in Ohafia Local Government Area, vowing to drop his governorship ambition if one is presented.

Kalu, who hails from Ohafia, made the challenge during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Friday, alleging that the local government had received over N16 billion in allocations in the past three and a half years without any visible project by the state government.

“I am from Ohafia LG of Abia State, and I’m placing it on record here that my local government has received over N16 billion for the past three and a half years,” he said.

He challenged Arise TV to visit the local government and ask Otti and his aides to identify any project executed by the state government for the people of the area.

“Let Alex Otti and his handlers show your station any project that his government has done for the people of Ohafia Local Government. Not one,” Agu said.

The ADC candidate added that he was prepared to abandon his ambition if the station could identify even one project undertaken by Otti’s administration in the area.

“If your station will go to Ohafia Local Government and show one single project Alex Otti has done for the people of Ohafia Local Government, I will drop my gubernatorial ambition,” he said.

Kalu also alleged that Ohafia had been without electricity for nearly a decade, saying the area had not enjoyed power supply during that period.

“Close to 10 years running, my local government or Ohafia Local Government has not seen any electricity anywhere,” he added.

Asked about his plans for Abia residents if elected, the ADC candidate said his administration would focus on restoring hope among young people and creating opportunities that would make them stay in the state rather than seek greener pastures elsewhere.

He said years of hardship had eroded the confidence of young Nigerians, including those in Abia, in the country’s future.

“Our young people do not have hope again in this country. They all believe that the greener pasture is outside the shores of this country,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence that his administration would change that mindset, adding that young people in Abia would not need to leave the state to find better opportunities.

“By the grace of God, on the 29th day of May 2027, I will reveal the thinking, first of all, of the young people in Abia State that they don’t need to leave Abia to go to any place for greener pastures,” he said.