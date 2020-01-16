Breaking News
Ijaw group endorses forensic audit of NDDC

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

A group, Izon-Ibe Oil and Gas Producing Communities Association, has thrown its weight behind the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying it is a step that will reposition the commission to be effective on its mandate in the region.

President of the group, Dr Irawo Joseph who spoke in Warri, Delta state also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up an Interim Management Committee, adding that the body would be ready to offer useful advice on how to move the commission forward when invited by the federal government.

He further enjoined the federal government to prevail on oil giant, Shell to show commitment to the development of their host communities, adding that it should also patronize indigenous contractors of Ezon Ebe Oil and Gas Producing Association.

“ We appeal to the federal government to prevail on the management of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to show commitment to the development of their host communities and stop causing crisis among them.

We also urge President Buhari to prevail on the management of SPDC to patronise indigenous contractors especially members of Ezon Ebe Oil and Gas Producing Association.”, he said.

