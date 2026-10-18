Jigawa Fulani community endorses Tinubu, Namadi, APC candidates

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Fulani community in Jigawa State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced at a gathering held at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, where community members commended the state government for its efforts to promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

Speaking at the event, the community leader, Alhaji Shehu Hadejia, said the decision to support APC candidates was in recognition of the government’s efforts to address the challenges facing livestock farmers across the state.

He particularly commended Namadi for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development and introducing programmes aimed at improving livestock production and reducing conflicts between farmers and herders.

According to him, the gazetting of grazing reserves, regular animal vaccination and other livestock development initiatives have helped improve the welfare of herders in the state.

Responding, Namadi described the endorsement as a demonstration of the community’s confidence in his administration and the APC-led government.

“Today is also another important day for us. Today, the entire Fulani community in Jigawa State is here,” the governor said.

“You can see the number of people who came from all over the state. And they were here to endorse Mr President, the governor, and all the APC candidates in Jigawa State.”

Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving livestock production through the provision of grazing reserves, watering stations and animal feed.

He said the government was also promoting alfalfa cultivation to ensure adequate feed for livestock.

“We are ready to provide feeds. We are ready to provide water, hospitals, schools, and everything else for them,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had invested about ₦3.1 billion in artificial insemination programmes over the past two to three years to improve cattle breeds and boost milk production.

He added that the government had sustained regular animal vaccination programmes to protect livestock against diseases.

Namadi also stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing information on individuals threatening peace in their communities.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Professor Salim Mohammed, said the ministry had recorded significant achievements since its establishment.

He listed the demarcation of additional grazing reserves, animal vaccination and public sensitisation on peaceful coexistence among measures introduced to strengthen livestock development in the state.