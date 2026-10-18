Police arrest 95 suspected ‘Vikings’ cultists in Delta, recover five guns

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 95 suspected cultists and recovered five firearms, 12 live cartridges and seven expended cartridges during coordinated operations across four local government areas of the state.

The operations, conducted on October 15, 2026, targeted suspected cultists in Asaba, Ika South, Ughelli South and Okpe local government areas, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday.

The recovered firearms comprised two pump-action guns, one locally fabricated cut-to-size gun and two locally made pistols.

The police said the operations involved operatives of the Department of Operations, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Command Anti-Cultism Unit (CACU), acting on intelligence about suspected cult activities.

In Asaba, operatives raided a hotel along Abraka Road following intelligence that suspected members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity (SVC), also known as Aro Bagger, had gathered for an alleged cult anniversary celebration.

The operation led to the arrest of 67 suspects, comprising 55 males and 12 females.

Police said they recovered two pump-action guns, one locally fabricated cut-to-size gun, 10 live cartridges, five expended cartridges, 11 caps bearing suspected cult insignia and two jackets bearing suspected cult branding.

In a related operation in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, RRS operatives arrested 15 additional suspects, comprising 14 males and one female, over suspected links to the same confraternity.

The command also reported an operation at Jeremy Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, where operatives of the Command Anti-Cultism Unit, Ovwian-Aladja Sector, working with a civilian anti-cult group, raided a suspected criminal hideout.

Three suspects, identified as John Pius, 32; Oghene Ochuko, 28; and Akinbule Godstime, 24, were arrested, while others reportedly fled.

The police said two locally made pistols, two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two caps bearing suspected cult insignia and suspected charms were recovered during the operation.

In another operation at Jeddo Community in Okpe Local Government Area, 10 additional male suspects were arrested over suspected cult activities.

The command said all the suspects and recovered exhibits were in police custody, while investigations were ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Samuel Erale, commended the operatives and directed area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical commanders to intensify operations against cult groups across the state.

He warned that the command would not tolerate cult-related activities capable of threatening public peace and urged residents to provide credible information to assist the police in tackling crime.