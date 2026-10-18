Edo tanker explosion: NUPENG grieves over loss of lives, calls for sweeping safety reforms

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expressed profound sorrow over the deadly tanker explosion at Oluku, along the Benin-Lagos Highway in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, raising fresh concerns over road safety, deteriorating highway conditions and the persistent dangers associated with scooping spilled fuel at accident scenes.

The union, in a condolence message to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and the people of Oluku community, called for sustained preventive measures to avert similar tragedies, stressing the need for improved road infrastructure, heightened public awareness and stronger collaboration among government agencies and other stakeholders to protect lives and property.

In a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, Comrade Otite Onohwohwo, NUPENG said: “The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, is profoundly saddened by the tragic tanker explosion that occurred at Oluku along the Benin-Lagos Highway, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State, on Thursday, 15th October 2026.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, and to the people of Oluku community in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

“The loss of lives, the injuries sustained, and the destruction of properties in this incident have left our Union’s leadership and membership in a state of collective mourning. We offer our full solidarity to the affected families and communities, and we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and the swift healing of the injured.

“In line with our role as a responsible organization, NUPENG reaffirms its dedication to supporting the Edo State Government and all stakeholders in implementing effective preventive measures.

“We emphasize that this disaster underscores the critical necessity for immediate and sustained action to address the deteriorating state of key roadways, especially in Edo State and across the nation as a whole.

“It is disheartening that such fatal events continue to occur despite our ongoing collaborative efforts with safety agencies to educate the public on the dangers of interfering with accident scenes through the scooping of spilled fuel and other flammable substances.

“NUPENG salutes the efforts of first responders and medical personnel for their prompt intervention.

“NUPENG remains steadfast in its pursuit of a safer transportation ecosystem and calls upon all Nigerians to prioritize safety and maintain vigilance. A concerted effort is essential to eradicate these preventable tragedies.

“Our solidarity remains constant, for the Union makes us strong!”