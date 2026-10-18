Strike: SSANU suspends two-week ultimatum

–Urges FG to reciprocate by releasing 2023 25%/35% salary award arrears, two months’ withheld salaries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has announced the suspension of the two-week ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to release funds for the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU Agreement.

The suspension, according to a statement issued by the association’s National President, Comrade Mohamed Ibrahim, followed the approval and release of eight months’ arrears by the Federal Government on October 7, 2026.

Recall that SSANU, at its 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in the University of Uyo, resolved to issue a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to release funds for the implementation of the 2026 Agreement, failing which it would embark on a total and indefinite strike.

The Federal Government promptly responded, within two days of the issuance of the ultimatum, by releasing funds for the payment of eight months’ arrears (January to August 2026).

Consequently, arising from its National Administrative Committee (NAC) meeting, SSANU has withdrawn the ultimatum.

In a statement titled, “Notification of the Suspension of the Two-Week Ultimatum Issued to the Federal Government,” the association stated that the decision reflected its commitment to constructive engagement, peaceful dialogue and the maintenance of cordial relations with the government.

The statement read: “Following the two-week ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), which commenced on October 5, 2026, and the subsequent approval and release of eight months’ arrears by the Federal Government on October 7, 2026, the National Administrative Committee (NAC), acting on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), wishes to formally inform and notify members of SSANU and the general public of its decision to suspend the ultimatum.

“At its meeting, the NAC took cognisance of the Federal Government’s prompt release of funds for the payment of eight months’ arrears of CONTTA owed to SSANU members for the period of January to August 2026.

“In recognition of this positive development, mutual understanding and good faith, the NAC, on behalf of the NEC, has resolved to suspend the intended industrial action.

“This decision reflects the union’s commitment to constructive engagement, peaceful dialogue and the maintenance of cordial relations with the government, particularly in the interest of sustaining industrial harmony in our citadels of learning.

“While acknowledging this development, the union urges the Federal Government to reciprocate this gesture by fulfilling all other outstanding demands, which include the release and payment of the one-year arrears of the 25% and 35% salary award of 2023 and the two months’ 2022 withheld salaries.

“It also urges state governments that are yet to implement the 2026 signed agreement to pay other outstanding arrears to our members in state universities.

“The union remains committed to dialogue but expects the government to demonstrate the same level of goodwill by taking concrete steps towards resolving all outstanding issues affecting our members across federal and state universities.

“All NEC members are hereby notified of this decision and are encouraged to communicate the position of the NAC accordingly. We must continue to engage constructively with relevant stakeholders to preserve the peace in our citadels of learning, while remaining steadfast in the pursuit of the welfare and legitimate interests of our members.

“Thank you for your continued commitment and solidarity.”