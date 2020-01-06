Fire outbreaks destroy properties worth millions in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Properties worth millions on Sunday afternoon were destroyed by a fire outbreak in Ilesa, Osun State.

It was gathered that the outbreak occurred around 12pm on Sunday at QB2 Ten-Ten line, Idasa in Ilesa.

According to one of the victims, Vincent Orichi, though there was no casualty in the incident, the properties in the building was completely razed by the fire incident.

Similarly, another fire outbreak at Dada Estate in Osogbo, the state capital affected parts of a Christ Apostolic Church, District Headquarters in the area.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo disclosed that a combined team of Police and federal firefighters got to the area and put out the fire around 3:54 pm.

Addressing residents of the community, he said everyone should be mindful of their electrical appliances when living home to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“Fire outbreak is a recurring phenomenon at this period, hence, everyone should be careful with burning bushes or waste anyhow to avoid escalating fire incident in the state.

“You should ensure that you put out fire used to burn waste or for any other purpose because if this season. When you are leaving your home, endeavour to switch off electrical appliances to avoid fire incident that could be avoided by being extremely careful

“This is the second fire incident in one day, so we must enlighten ourselves to forestall loss of lives and properties”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: