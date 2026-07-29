Customs agents threaten protest over alleged manifest manipulation by shipping firms

By Godwin Oritse

Members of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) have threatened to stage a protest over the alleged manipulation of ship manifests by some shipping companies, warning that they will expose those responsible if urgent action is not taken. The agents said the practice could disrupt port operations and further weaken the country’s fragile economy.

Former ANLCA Vice President, Kayode Farinto, accused the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Hapag-Lloyd of engaging in practices that create serious challenges for importers and licensed customs agents while allegedly encouraging corruption in the cargo clearance process.

According to Farinto, the shipping companies submit electronic manifests indicating that all containers aboard a vessel will be discharged in Nigeria, whereas only a portion of the cargo is actually offloaded. The remaining containers, he alleged, are left at transshipment hubs such as Cotonou or Côte d’Ivoire for onward shipment.

He explained that when the outstanding containers eventually arrive in Nigeria on another vessel without the required amendments to the electronic manifest, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) treats them as overdue or abandoned cargo because the original manifest has already been processed.

“The bills of lading become blocked, making it impossible for importers or their agents to process declarations electronically. At that point, physical intervention becomes necessary, and that is where corruption begins to thrive,” he said.

Farinto urged the NCS to investigate vessels operated by the two companies, arguing that the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 empowers the Service to sanction shipping firms that submit inaccurate or misleading manifests.

“If this issue is not addressed within two weeks, Nigerians will begin to see the other side of the story. I am tired of receiving complaints from our members about the level of extortion associated with this practice,” he warned.

Responding, MSC official Dimeji Gbadebo told Vanguard he was unaware of the allegations and requested details, assuring that the company would issue an official response after reviewing the matter. Efforts to obtain comments from Hapag-Lloyd were unsuccessful. A company official said he was not authorised to comment and referred enquiries to the company’s Managing Director.