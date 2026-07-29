AVA Capital set for NGX listing to strengthen market visibility

By Peter Egwuatu

AVA Capital Plc, an integrated financial services group with operations in investment banking, asset management, securities trading and trusteeship, is set to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by way of Listing by Introduction on Friday.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the listing is a strategic transition into the public market aimed at strengthening the Group’s institutional profile rather than raising fresh capital.

Managing Director of AVA Capital Plc, Olukayode Fadahunsi, said: “Our admission to the Nigerian Exchange is a natural progression in AVA Capital’s evolution as a long-term institution. We’re stepping into the public market with a solid foundation, an established platform and a commitment to transparency.”

He added: “This is about cementing our place in Nigeria’s financial landscape and building a foundation for sustained growth. The public markets expect us to be open, disciplined and responsible, and we see these as strengths that help institutions grow stronger over time.”

Fadahunsi noted that the listing comes as Nigeria’s financial services industry places greater emphasis on corporate governance, transparency and broader participation in the capital market.

“AVA Capital already satisfies the Exchange’s free-float requirement, with about 20 per cent of its issued shares held outside the controlling shareholder structure. Our admission represents an institutional progression, aligning us more closely with the governance and disclosure standards expected of publicly listed companies while broadening access to investors,” he said.

He explained that because no new shares would be issued, the significance of the listing would be measured by the quality of market participation, investor engagement and the company’s ability to create long-term value.

“As Nigeria’s capital market continues to deepen, the listing of indigenous financial institutions such as AVA Capital reflects a broader shift towards stronger corporate governance, greater market formalisation and increased institutional participation in the economy,” he added.