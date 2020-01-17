FG to partner with Dundee university on nano technology

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government through the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is to partner the University of Dundee, Scotland to develop a technical committee that will focus on the study of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Forensics and Information Communication Technology (ICT) for mutual benefits.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said this on Thursday, when he received the Associate Dean of the University of Dundee, Prof. Mceleavy and the Nigerian chapter of the University’s Alumni association in his office in Abuja.

The Minister praised the University for being a top destination of study for Nigerian students from the Undergraduate levels to Doctorate levels.

Barrister Abdullahi said the Ministry will tap into the University’s trove of knowledge, because Science, Technology and Innovation is the key to the future.

He said that the Ministry would sponsor its scientists to study at the University, which would be of huge benefits to both parties.

Earlier in his address, the Associate Dean of International studies Dundee University, Prof. Peter Mceleavy, said his University was focused on developing close and mutual ties with the country and especially the Ministry.

He further hailed the track-record of Nigerian students in the University and how they have excelled in their studies and contributed positively to the global society.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: