Ekiti to make EKSU residential

Signs MoU for construction of 6,000 bed-hostels

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

EKITI State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti is set to become residential as the school management and two private estate management firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the construction of a 6,000-bed hostel.

The MoU also includes the construction of residential quarters for the Vice-Chancellor and some top officials of the varsity, a move which is aimed at deepening students-staff relationship.

The Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who commended the university management for the initiative, described it as a “game changer” for the university in view of its dream to rank among the best in Africa.

Dr. Fayemi, who noted that the project would prevent further encroachment on the university’s land, said the proposed hostel accommodation would also meet the yearnings of students who have at various times complained about the high cost of rent in the varsity community.

The governor, who promised support for the success of the project, said he was aware that the management of the university would not manage the hostel accommodation but would regulate the activities of the investors who are putting up the structure in the overall interest of the students.

While reacting to the firms’ claim that the buildings would be completed by October 2020, the governor warned against unrealistic deadline for the project, adding that the contractors must ensure that the timeline must be accompanied by milestones to measure the progress of work done.

Earlier, the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Prof. Tale Omole, had disclosed that the varsity management was planning to make the university residential as the hostel would have a lawn tennis court and a shopping mall to combine academics and leisure.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun and representatives of the two firms.

