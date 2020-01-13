EFCC arrests eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspected were arrested at the weekend in various parts of the city.

He said the suspects who are between 17 and 30 years were arrested after the EFCC operatives received reports of their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said: “Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents alleged to contain false pretences.

“Those found to have cases to answer among the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.” (NAN)

