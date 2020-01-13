Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arrests eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

On 4:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

EFCC gets court order to detain Sen Shehu Sani for 14 days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspected were arrested at the weekend in various parts of the city.

He said the suspects who are between 17 and 30 years were arrested after the EFCC operatives received reports of their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said: “Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents alleged to contain false pretences.

“Those found to have cases to answer among the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!