EdTech solutions will enhance learning process, parental involvement — Expert

By Gabriel Olawale

A TCHNOLOGY Analyst, Chris Opetiyan, has said EdTech materials being introduced into the nation’s education system will not only enhance learning and teaching process, but will improve parental involvement in the education of their children and wards.

He said this while commenting on the launch of a novel Ed tech software, ‘Educare’, which is designed to provide better insight into performance, attendance, class and school-wide view, demographic and biological data, medicals and so much more for students.

Speaking on the capacity of the software at an event in Lagos recently, Opetiyan, said that Ed Tech platforms such as Educare were rapidly changing the game and disrupting Nigeria’s education system for the better.

“It allows parents to be informed in real time scale, of the activities and performance of their children through a readily available and regularly updated news feed. The adoption of education technology solutions such as Educare will mean more individualized approach for students, increased parental involvement, creative teaching by educators and overall better outcomes.

“This would also mean increased access to content and instruction for learning everywhere and at any time. Educare is one of such disruptors in the country’s education sector providing tools needed for stakeholders to efficiently manage school life and drive improvement in learning outcomes,” he said.

On her part, a school administrator, Mrs Elfrida Omole, shared her initial doubt and reservation with embracing technology for her school, stating; “We were initially worried that using an Edtech platform will be somewhat complex but we are glad we took the bold step.

“Educare is a great software that has helped schools like ours succeed better. Our teachers use the software to deliver their lessons more efficiently, our parents stay connected using their parent app and also running of the school has been a lot easier because you can access relevant data easily and faster.

“In a world where technology has the power to transform and revolutionize industries, it’s time for educators to adopt innovations to ensure this generation of children are better educated in the context of this hyper-connected digital era.”

