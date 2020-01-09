EdTech solutions enhance learning process, parental involvement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

To increase parental involvement and encourage creative teaching, A novel Edtech software ‘Educare’ has launched to provide better insight into performance, attendance, class & school-wide view, demographic & biological data, medicals and so much more for students.

Speaking on capacity of the software, Technology Analyst, Chris Opetiyan said that EdTech platforms such as Educare are rapidly changing the game and disrupting Nigeria’s education system for the better.

“It allows parents to be informed in real time scale, of the activities and performance of their children through a readily available and regularly updated news feed. The adoption of education technology solutions such as Educare will mean more individualized approach for students, increased parental involvement, creative teaching by educators and overall better outcomes.”

“This would also mean increased access to content and instruction for learning everywhere and at any time. Educare is one of such disruptors in the country’s education sector providing tools needed for stakeholders to efficiently manage school life and drive improvement in learning outcomes.”

On her part, a school administrator, Mrs Elfrida Omole shared her initial doubt and reservation with embracing technology for her school stating; “We were initially worried that using an Edtech platform will be somewhat complex but we are glad we took the bold step.

“Educare is a great software that has helped schools like ours succeed better. Our teachers use the software to deliver their lessons more efficiently, our parents stay connected using their parent app and also running of the school has been a lot easier because you can access relevant data easily and faster.’

“In a world where technology has the power to transform and revolutionize industries, it’s time for educators to adopt innovations to ensure this generation of children are better educated in the context of this hyper-connected digital era.”

