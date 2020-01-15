DSS rescues five aid workers abducted in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

Five aid workers abducted by ISWAP 22nd December 2019 along the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State were on Wednesday rescued by the DSS in conjunction with other strategic stakeholders/partners.

The rescued aid workers include Jennifer Samuel Ukumbong of the Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA; Asabe Cletus Musa also of ALIMA; Adamu Auwal Arthur Ibojekwe China of Solidarity International; and George Danbaba Michael of International Organisation for Migration, IOM.

They are in good health and are being debriefed as appropriate.

Vanguard Nigeria News

