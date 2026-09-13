How fake ‘Okada’ rider trapped 35 women in Bauchi

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

BAUCHI — The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 53-year-old man, Gambo Hassan, alias “Anahaka”, over alleged kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon in Bauchi metropolis.

Hassan, a resident of Igbo Quarters, Bauchi, was arrested on September 11, 2026, at about 8:45 p.m. by operatives of the ‘B’ Division, GRA, during a routine patrol along Adamu Jumba Road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly disguised himself as a commercial motorcycle operator to target unsuspecting passengers, particularly women, during evening hours.

According to him, the suspect allegedly used the disguise to kidnap and rob his victims and, in some cases, rape them.

Habib said Hassan was arrested while riding a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number BAU 150G and wearing a black face mask and face cap.

A sharp knife was also recovered from him.

The police spokesman said the suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation and initially led detectives to 15 women within Bauchi metropolis who were identified as victims of his alleged criminal activities.

He said further investigation increased the number of identified victims to 35 women.

Following the development, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where several items suspected to be proceeds of crime were recovered.

The items included 15 assorted mobile phones, comprising Samsung Galaxy Fold, Redmi, iTel, iPhone, Infinix and Tecno models; three power banks; six ladies’ wristwatches; six assorted native caps; five bundles of women’s wrappers; three women’s hijabs and N425,435 cash.

The police also recovered Kenyan and Turkish currency notes, among other items.

Habib said the suspect and the recovered exhibits had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Bauchi, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism.

He assured residents that the command remained committed to tackling criminal activities across the state.

Aliyu urged members of the public, particularly anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect’s alleged activities, to come forward with useful information that could assist the ongoing investigation.