Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, apprehend 57 suspects in Anambra

Police

The Anambra Police Command says it has rescued three kidnap victims and arrested 57 suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, murder and other offences in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Nnanna Ama, disclosed this on Friday, during an operational visit to the command Headquarters in Awka, by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) zone 13, Ukpo, Mr Miller Dantawye.

“The command has rescued three kidnapped victims and arrested 57 suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, murder and other serious offences,” he said.

Ama, who presented the command’s scorecard over the past one month during the visit, also said that 18 assorted firearms and 43 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

He said within the period under review that the command destroyed a criminal camp which significantly disrupted criminal operations within the state.

The CP attributed the results to coordinated intelligence gathering, targeted tactical operations, strategic deployment and sustained pressure on identified criminal networks.

He said that the feat was achieved by the command’s tactical units, Area Commands and divisional formations, working with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders.

The CP promised that the command would not relent in its offensive against criminal elements across the state.

He noted that operational priorities would continue to centre on intelligence development, precision deployment, aggressive patrols, rapid response, disruption of criminal hideouts and sustained pressure on identified criminal networks.

Ama directed operational commanders and personnel to remain proactive, maintain heightened vigilance and continuously adapt deployment strategies in response to emerging crime patterns and intelligence.

He also reaffirmed the command’s determination to deny criminals freedom of action and to ensure that the state remained hostile to kidnapping, armed robbery, cult violence and other forms of organised crime.

Responding, Dantawye commended the command and described the operational results as encouraging.

He urged officers and men of the command to build on the gains through discipline, professionalism, courage, effective supervision and strict adherence to the rule of law.

The AIG placed particular emphasis on intelligence gathering and utilisation, directing personnel to deepen intelligence networks, strengthen community engagement and translate actionable information into timely operational interventions.

He further charged commanders to intensify operations against kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, drug-related offences and other violent crimes and to conduct every operation professionally, and lawfully with respect for human rights.

Dantawye also emphasised the importance of public confidence, urging personnel to maintain respectful and responsive engagement with members of the public.

He noted that credible intelligence and community cooperation remained critical force mobilisers in modern policing