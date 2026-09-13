FG moves to bridge unemployment gap

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government has concluded plans to close the unemployment and underemployment gap, especially among young people, first-time jobseekers and those not currently in education.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, showed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2024 declined to 4.3 per cent, with about 9,870,000 Nigerians presently unemployed.

The underemployment rate also witnessed a 9.2 per cent decline in the second quarter of 2024.

To address this, Federal Government’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises, iDICE, Programme has opened applications for free business process outsourcing, BPO, training for 50,000 young people across Nigeria’s South-West states.

The programme, implemented through the Bank of Industry and co-financed by the African Development Bank, AfDB, Agence Française de Développement, AFD, and the Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, is designed to equip young Nigerians with practical digital and BPO skills and connect successful participants with employment opportunities.

Speaking on the development, Founder, Ethica Resolve CC, George Badejo-Adegbenga, said that in the South-West, the programme is being delivered through a joint venture between Premier Startups Limited and Ethica Resolve Nigeria Limited.

Badejo-Adegbenga said: “The initiative will train participants in skills required for customer service, data, digital and back-office operations, with training delivered through virtual and hybrid learning formats. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive industry-recognised certification.

“Training will run for between four and eight weeks, with places allocated across the six South-West states as follows: Lagos, 10,000; Ogun, 8,000; Oyo, 8,000; Osun, 8,000; Ondo, 8,000; and Ekiti, 8,000.”

He said: “Work is increasingly being delivered across borders, creating opportunities for skilled talent to serve international companies without leaving their home countries.

“The initiative is expected to give young Nigerians access to international work opportunities while supporting the development of the South-West as a hub for BPO talent and attracting employers and investment to the region.

“At least 40 per cent of available places are reserved for women, while the programme will also undertake dedicated outreach to young people who are not in employment, education or training, as well as persons with disabilities.”