Messi strikes again but Nashville snatch late draw against Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi misses a chance to score against Nashville’s US goalkeeper #99 Brian Schwake during a Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on September 12, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Lionel Messi extended his incredible scoring streak against MLS-leaders Nashville on Saturday as Inter Miami battled to a 2-2 draw in their top-of-the-table Eastern Conference clash.

Messi curled in a superb strike on 62 minutes at Miami’s Nu Stadium to fire Inter into a 2-1 lead but Nashville grabbed a share of the points after striker Sam Surridge bundled in an injury-time equaliser.

The 39-year-old Messi has now scored a remarkable 17 goals in 14 games against Nashville in all competitions since joining Miami in 2023.

And Messi could have even improved his goals record against in Saturday’s game between the first and second-placed sides in the Eastern Conference.

Messi saw a shot crash off the underside of the bar in the 50th minute and also saw a shot cannon off the post in the 78th minute. A late Messi effort was also headed clear by Nashville defender Jeisson Palacios before Surridge’s leveler.

The result leaves Inter nine points adrift of Nashville in the race for top seeding with nine regular season games remaining.

Earlier, Nashville had got off to a dream start when English striker Surridge sprang the offside trap before burying a low shot into the bottom corner in the fourth minute.

But Miami drew level midway through the half and again Messi was involved. The World Cup-winner’s wicked in-swinging corner found the head of Nashville defender Reed Baker-Whiting, who glanced in an own goal.

It looked as if Messi had grabbed the winner midway through the second half when he combined with former Argentina international team-mate Rodrigo De Paul on the edge of the area before curling a shot beyond the dive of Brian Schwake.

But Miami’s failure to extend their lead proved costly as Surridge scored from close range in injury time to steal a point.

Vanguard News