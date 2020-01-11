Breaking News
Translate

Delta to pay new minimum wage with effect from Nov 2019

On 2:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Delta to pay new minimum wage with effect from Nov, 2019

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta  State Government has agreed to pay the new national minimum wage approved by the Federal Government with effect from November 1, 2019.

Secretary to Delta State Government, SSG, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who is the Chairman of the implementation committee, at a meeting with the leadership of Organized Labour in the State, said November and December arrears would be paid in two tranches.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa: Dickson Orders Immediate Payment of New National Minimum Wage

He explained that November arrear would be paid with January salary and December arrear would be paid with the February salary.

Saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier declared his readiness to pay the New Minimum Wage, he issues bothering on the consequential adjustment caused the delay.

Ebie said with the new minimum wage would cost the state government about N700 million monthly, commending workers in the state for their maturity.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage: Ayade inaugurates negotiation team

The SSG who signed on behalf of the State Government said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was committed to the welfare of workers in the State.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku and the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Martin Bolum, who signed on behalf of workers,  thanked Governor Okowa for agreeing to pay the new minimum wage.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!