CAF Awards 2019 winners [Live Update]

Africa crowning the best of the best of the region as the continent celebrates the beautiful game at the CAF Awards 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt.

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

Nominees:

1. Cameroon

2. Côte d’Ivoire

3. Nigeria

4. South Africa

5. Zambia

African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria

Nominees:

1. Algeria

2. Madagascar

3. Nigeria

4. Senegal

5. Tunisia

Best African Goal of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

FIFPro Africa’s Best 11: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane*

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Nominees:

1. Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

2. Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

3. Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

4. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

5. Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men African Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Nominees:

1. Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

2. Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

3. Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

4. Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

5. Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshola

1. Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

2. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

3. Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

4. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

5. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

