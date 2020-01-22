BREAKING: Kano PDP chairman dumps party for APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, the caretaker committee Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state has dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bichi, a very close ally of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and also one-time secretary to the Kano state government, decided to dump the PDP for APC for reasons yet to be identified just after the recent Supreme Court judgement not in favor of the PDP in Kano.

It was also informed that hundreds of Kwankwaso loyalists joined Bichi in decamping to the ruling APC.

However, a source close to the former PDP chairman said he took the decision to leave the party long before the judgement of the Supreme Court, declaring Abdullahi Ganduje, as the duly elected governor of the state.

“The decision of Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi was not related to the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement. It was purely based on principles and personal conviction,” a close political associate who preferred begged for anonymity said.

“In the affairs of Kwankwasiyya, Rabiu Bichi has been lately rendered irrelevant, ostracised and sidelined from the decision-making of the Kwankwasiyya movement. Despite his commitment to the cause, he was looked down upon as a saboteur.”

This is the latest crack in the Kwankwasiyya political Movement led by Kwankwaso since the exit of former deputy governor Hafiz Abubakar and former managing director of NPA, Aminu Dabo, among others during the runup to the 2019 general elections.

