BKLCCC commends FG, NLNG for taking FID on Train 7

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

FOLLOWING the signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the NLNG Train 7 project, the Bonny Kingdom Local Content and Compliance Committee (BKLCCC) has commended the Federal Government and Nigeria LNG for walking the talk.

The Chairman of the BKLCCC, Amaopusenibo Opuada Willie-Pepple at a press briefing in Port-Harcourt said,

“The signing of the FID is quite commendable and has broken all barriers and impediments to the commencement of the construction of the NLNG seventh Train in Bonny Kingdom”.

Willie-Pepple further stated that, “Bonny Kingdom has kept the peace and provided the enabling environment for the construction of six Trains without any hitches or community interference. And it is this enabling environment that has given the investors the confidence to reinvest in the construction of a seventh Train.

“While we reaffirm our commitment to continue to guarantee the enabling environment for the generation of petrogas dollars and revenues to NLNG and FG, we sincerely hope and pray that Train 7 will also lead to economic prosperity for Bonny Kingdom and her people”.

Remarking on the processes leading to the signing of the FID, he said, “so far so good, the Committee’s work begins now in earnest and we look forward to seeing more collaborations from all stakeholders. Transparency in and adherence to the implementation of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board’s ( NCDMB) Host Community Content Guideline, and the opening up of other opportunities for host community contractors to play big in the Train 7 project is vital”.

Willie-Pepple added that, “Bonny Kingdom has sacrificed a lot for Nigeria, and as such Train 7 should be approached with an attitude of maximizing the benefits for the Kingdom”.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government represented by NNPC and NLNG took the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Train 7 project in December 2019.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: