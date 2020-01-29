Armed robbers robbed, shot corps member in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps in Osun State, Adebayo Mukaila was reportedly killed by a two-man armed robbery gang.

It was gathered that the deceased owned a container made-shop at Omo-west street close to the NYSC Secretariat in the state capital, where he sells credit recharge.cards, cable subscription and also engaged in money transfer.

Findings showed that Mukaila popularly called Alfa on the street was attacked after closing his shop around 11 pm on Tuesday by the hoodlums.

The criminals, according to findings, after forcefully taking the deceased,s bag, containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and a bunch of keys, shot him on the head before dashing away on a motorcycle.

An eye witness, Idowu Korede, who resides in the area said the incident occurred late in the night and the sound of the gunshot was too audible but no one could come out of the house.

He said the deceased daughter (name withheld) was with him when he was shot and was crying for help after the robbers left the scene.

We all heard a loud bang and we decided to stay off believing some cultists have started their usual rivalry clash but a few minutes later a little girl was crying for help and residents rushed to the scene.

Mukaila’s body was discovered on the floor with gun injury on his head and his body was rushed to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

The incident was unfortunate, we observe the night prayer together at the mosque before he returned to the shop and whenever he stayed late, he sleeps over at his parent’s house located few metres from his shop”, he added.

When contacted, an official of the Public Relations Unit of the state NYSC confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased is a serving corps member in the state.

She said the secretariat has contacted and condoled with the family, saying the matter has also been incidents at the police station.

