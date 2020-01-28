Amotekun: APC chieftain tasks South-West govs to ensure workability

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Chief Lanre Razak has thrown its weight behind the southwest security outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun, saying, its establishment was long overdue for the security of lives and property in the zone.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, tasked the south-west Governors, who initiated the move to do everything possible within the law to ensure its workability because of its importance to the security of the citizenry.

Razak, who is a member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, said the security situations in the country calls for more hands-on deck to complement the Federal government’s efforts at curbing the menace, asserting that, the Amotekun is not out to usurp the duties of the regular security agencies in the country.

According to him, since bandits and criminals are not spirits but humans living within the community, it would be easier for the local outfit to identify them and their hideouts and would able to fish them out and hand them over to the regular security agencies for appropriate actions.

While lauding the Federal government for appreciating the need for community policing just as he urged the Federal government to show more understanding towards the actual motive of the Amotekun protagonists as an added advantage for curbing crimes in the country.

Razak commended security agencies in the country for a yeoman job they have been doing to keep the country secured, saying, “it takes people of a high degree of patriotism to leave their family at home and put their lives at risk for the sake of their fellow countrymen.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: