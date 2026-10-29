Trump says Brazil election was ‘a disgrace’ 

Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday stepped up criticism of Brazil’s “disgraceful” election, declining to say whether he recognized leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president after right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro claimed victory.

“I think the election was a disgrace in Brazil,” Trump told reporters when asked if he accepted Lula’s victory, a day after his ally Bolsonaro fled to the United States and proclaimed himself the rightful leader.

“I don’t want to comment on it right now, but I thought the election was a very great embarrassment to the people of Brazil… I thought it was a very disgraceful situation for Brazil.”