Reps seek urgent action as Taraba attack toll hits 60

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for urgent security and humanitarian intervention following a bandit attack on Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, which reportedly left between 57 and 60 people dead.

The attack occurred on October 23, 2026, when residents and traders gathered at the community market, according to a motion moved on Thursday by Mohammed Audu, who represents Karim Lamido, Lau and Ardo Kola Federal Constituency.

Audu told the House that the assailants opened fire on the market, killing 10 people instantly, while panic reportedly caused several others to jump into a river, bringing the estimated death toll to between 57 and 60.

He described the incident as unprecedented in the area and called for immediate measures to prevent further attacks and provide relief to affected communities.

The lawmaker disclosed that the attackers returned on October 26 to neighbouring Gomben Dela community, where they allegedly looted food items and seized vehicles before fleeing. No deaths were reported in the second incident.

Audu identified forested areas in Plateau and Bauchi states, including Dutsen Zaki in Wase Local Government Area, Kukawa Forest in Kanam Local Government Area, and locations around Yankari Government Reserve and Gwana Mountain in Alkaleri Local Government Area, as possible routes used by the attackers.

He said the forested areas shared boundaries with communities in Karim Lamido, making stronger cooperation among security agencies in the three states necessary.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over the poor road network linking affected communities, urging the Federal Ministry of Works to complete the abandoned Wase-Karim Lamido road project to improve access for security personnel and facilitate emergency response.

Following deliberations, the House called on the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence-sharing among security agencies in Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.

It also urged the North-East Development Commission, National Emergency Management Agency, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and other humanitarian organisations to provide food, building materials, blankets, mattresses and other relief supplies to affected families and survivors.

The lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honour of those killed and commended the Taraba State governor, military commanders, the state Commissioner of Police, the Director of the Department of State Services and other security agencies for their response to the incident.

Reps divided over security response

Contributing to the debate, the Minority Leader, Fredrick Agbedi, expressed concern over the recurring loss of lives and destruction of property in attacks across the country, arguing that the response to such incidents must go beyond observing minutes of silence.

“Most of the times, several lives are lost, property are massively destroyed by the assailants. It is very worrisome and very disturbing,” Agbedi said.

He recalled raising similar concerns in 2016, warning that the life of a Nigerian appeared to be worth only a minute of silence in the face of persistent attacks.

While acknowledging the efforts of security personnel, Agbedi questioned whether the country was doing enough to protect citizens, calling for technology-driven operations capable of identifying attackers and tracking their movements.

“That assailants will come, miscreants will come, terrorists will come, kidnappers will come and carry out these mind-blowing acts and there will be no trace to it is worrisome,” he said.

He urged the House committees responsible for security to strengthen their oversight and recommend practical measures to address the country’s security challenges.

Agbedi also called for a comprehensive assessment of security interventions, funding and operational strategies, insisting that the legislature must do more than respond after attacks have claimed lives.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker said insecurity had persisted for years but maintained that government interventions and resolutions of the National Assembly had contributed to improvements in the fight against insurgency and other security threats.

He cited figures which he said showed that more than 13,000 terrorists had been neutralised in the preceding year, while violent deaths had declined by 81 per cent since 2023.

According to him, more than 124,000 fighters and their family members had surrendered since 2023, while over 104 communities had been brought under safe corridors through legislative interventions and security operations involving the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The Deputy Speaker also said the number of local government areas under insurgent control had declined from 17 in 2022 to six, based on information available to the House in 2025.

He added that security spending rose from ₦2.98 trillion in 2023 to ₦3.25 trillion in 2024, ₦4.291 trillion in 2025 and ₦5.4 trillion in 2026.

The Deputy Speaker said the figures demonstrated that the government was acting on resolutions passed by the legislature, adding that the minute of silence was intended to honour the victims and was not the House’s only response to insecurity.

He urged lawmakers to sustain support for measures aimed at reducing attacks and protecting communities across the country.