Edo Queens miss CAF Women’s Champions League after controversial WAFU-B final replay

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) champions, Edo Queens, have lost their place in the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a controversial replay of the WAFU-B qualifying final in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

Mohammed Afishata scored in the 92nd minute to hand Ampem Darkoa victory after the match resumed from the beginning of extra time, following a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Edo Queens had initially won the September 5 final in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time and they triumphed in the ensuing penalty shootout.

However, CAF later nullified the result after ruling that the match officials had wrongly proceeded directly to penalties without playing the mandatory 30 minutes of extra time.

Following an appeal by Ampem Darkoa, CAF ordered that the omitted extra time be played, with the score restored to 2-2.

The replay took place in Cairo on Thursday, with Ampem Darkoa taking advantage of the opportunity to score early in extra time and secure a 3-2 victory, ending Edo Queens’ hopes of qualifying for the continental competition.

Edo Queens made two changes to their team for the resumed match, bringing in Kafayat Mafisere and Mary Mamudu for Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Oluebube Umejiaku, who were away on national duty.

The Nigerian champions, however, failed to find a late equaliser as the Ghanaian side held on to secure qualification.

The victory gives Ampem Darkoa their second appearance at the CAF Women’s Champions League, having last featured in the competition in 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ghanaian club will compete in Group B alongside defending champions AS FAR of Morocco, USFAS Bamako of Mali and Kawempe Muslim Ladies of Uganda.

Edo Queens, who reached the semi-finals on their debut in 2024, will miss this year’s tournament following the defeat.

The 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled to hold in Egypt from November 1 to 15.