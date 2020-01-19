Adamu directs ABU management to proceed with VC selection process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- MINISTER of Education,Mallàm Adamu Adamu has directed the Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University,ABU Zaria,and the selection Board to proceed with all processes required for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor,VC, for the institution.

A statement, Sunday,by the Deputy Director (Information),of the ministry, Bem Goong,said the minister spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono ,while responding to a request by the Chancellor of the University, the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe, for intervention in the disagreement over the selection process.

According to the statement, the “Minister said the selection process should proceed as scheduled and in accordance with approved guidelines.”

“In an earlier correspondence to the ministry, which was copied to the Chancellor, the out-going Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba requested the Ministry’s directive on how to proceed with the matter, which he subsequently put on hold,” the statement said.

It read further:”In a swift reaction, the Minister said, having established that the processes and procedures adopted in the on-going selection exercise are consistant with the approved guidelines and the University Act, proceedings should be continued to a logical conclusion.

“It is therefore, the expectation of the Ministry that the Governing Council under the leadership of the Chairman, shall take all necessary steps to ensure a successful discharged of this mandate in a prompt, accountable and transparent manner without undue rancour. ”

