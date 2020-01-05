2020 UTME: JAMB accredits 650 CBT centres nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT), centres have so far been accredited for its upcoming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board has fixed this year’s examination for March 14 to April 4, while an optional mock examination for candidates is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Similarly, the board had said that it would commence the sales of its registration documents from Monday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Feb. 17.

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that arrangements for the commencement of the sales of the documents nationwide had been concluded.

“We are set to go. Logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth process.

“Like you may know, over 650 CBT centres have been accredited for this year’s examination and the board expects nothing short of the best practices.

“We have clearly defined the process, just like we have also put mechanism in place that will address any challenge or challenges that may arise before, during and even after the examination.

“We also want to emphasise the fact that there is no going back on the use of the National Identification Number (NIN), for the acquisition of the registration documents by prospective candidates,” he said.

He urged candidates seeking to sit for this year’s UTME and who are yet to acquire the NIN to intensify efforts to do so in order to participate in the examination.

“My advice to the candidates ahead of the registration is to ensure that they seek advice or help from officials of the board.

“They should not involve third parties. They should always ensure too that they secure their personal data.

“They should not disclose it to anyone, not even the JAMB officials, because doing so could lead to mutilation of their records and other implications that could affect them much later in life.

“The board also wishes to state that the sale of Direct Entry forms closes same day as the UTME forms. There will be no extension,” Benjamin declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria

