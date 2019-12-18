Wike warns Youth Corps members against unauthorized journeys

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa

Governor Nyesom Wike has cautioned members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Rivers state to avoid authorised journeys as same breed unpleasant consequences sometimes.

Wike gave the warning Wednesday at the Closing Ceremony of NYSC Batch C Stream Two Orientation Course at the Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa/Gbam, Tai Local Government area, Rivers State.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, George Nweke, the Governor told the Corps members, “I charge you to resist the temptation of embarking on unauthorized journeys. Its consequences could be unpleasant.

“You need to stay alive. Ensure that you obtain valid permission from your state coordinator before you can travel, if you must”

He bemoaned the prevalence of fake news and urged the NYSC members to confirm information from the state office first before taking any action.

Rivers State Coordinator, NYSC Chiwendu Chukwu acknowledged the upgrade of facilities at the camp by the state government, noting the development was in fulfillment of the Governor’s promise.

