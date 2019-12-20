We’re lucky our struggle earned us cleanup – MOSOP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has stated that the people were lucky that their long agitations earned them the clean up of their impacted communities by the Federal Government.

The President of MOSOP, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara, who spoke in Port Harcourt at the Stakeholders’ Forum on the Cleanup Project organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, noted that Ogoni people must do everything to ensure that the project succeeds.

Pyagbara, also a member of the Governing Board of HYPREP, noted that it was not only Ogoni that is affected by activities of oil firm in the nation and in the world, but stated that Ogoni was fortunate that their struggle got the attention of United Nations, who in response instituted an environmental report that has prompted the remediation.

He said: “This is our project and it is a product of our struggle. So, the genuine interest I see in Ogoni is welcomed. This project is the most commented I have seen, the most applauded and the most criticized project I have seen.

“The project has got both international and local attention, so we must do everything to ensure that it succeeds and ensure that the recommendations are put on the ground.

“We are very lucky that our struggle got the attention of the Federal Government and the world. It got the attention of UNEP to do a report. Every Ogoni man must stand tall that our agitation has earned us this.”

However, the Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, thanked the Ogoni people for having hope in the project, assuring that the project would be implemented in line with international specifications.

He urged leaders of the area to guide the youths against activities that would repollute the environment after cleanup, adding that Ogoni should remain cleaned after the process.

He said: “We hold you in high esteem as key stakeholders in the Ogoni clean-up project and once again want to assure you of our determination to ensure that Ogoniland is cleaned to international standards.

“It is our earnest expectation from the youths that as Ogoni is cleaned it remains clean from the activities of illegal bunkering and refining.

“It is our collective responsibility to educate the youths on the dangers of illegal refining on health, the environment and the national economy. Together we can achieve it and achieve we must to guarantee a safe environment and future for our children.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: