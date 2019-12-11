WBC clear Whyte for heavyweight title bid after doping charges withdrawn

Dillian Whyte is set to fight for the World Boxing Council heavyweight title after being cleared by UK Anti-Doping last week.

Whyte has now been reinstated as the WBC interim champion and will become the mandatory challenger for the senior title once reigning champion Deontay Wilder has fought Tyson Fury for a second time.

The WBC said Wednesday a mandatory defence against Whyte must take place before February 2021.

“Based on a limited but detailed investigation and after collecting information, including the WBC’s consultation with two independent experts, (UKAD) concluded that there was insufficient evidence that Mr Whyte intentionally ingested a prohibited substance in order to improve his performance,” officials said in a statement.

“In light of the WBC’s own finding and the withdrawal of UKAD charges against Mr. Whyte, the WBC has closed its internal investigation.

“The WBC lifts its provisional suspension and confirms Mr Whyte’s recognition as WBC interim world champion.”

Wilder retained his title after the American fought a draw with British boxer Fury in December last year.

The pair are set for a Las Vegas re-match in February.

Britain’s Anthony Joshua regained the other major versions of the heavyweight title, including the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts, with a unanimous points win over Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as he avenged his shock defeat by the Mexican-American in June.

Joshua’s victory led to renewed speculation about the prospect of a heavyweight title unification ‘superfight’ but Wednesday’s announcement by the WBC indicated this was unlikely in the near future.

VANGUARD