Boxing: Okolie to headline heavyweight triple-header in Lagos

Okolie

. Adeleye, Odiase on the card

By Jacob Ajom

Former world champion Lawrence Okolie will headline a major boxing event in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 19, as part of a heavyweight triple-header titled Chaos In The Ring II.

The show, promoted by Balmoral Group Promotions, AK Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

It marks one of the biggest boxing nights ever staged in West Africa, with organisers describing it as a milestone moment for African boxing following on from their previous show on October 1.

Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs), who was born in London to Nigerian parents, will fight professionally on African soil for the first time. The 33-year-old won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 with a sixth-round knockout of Krzysztof Glowacki and went on to defend it successfully before claiming the WBC bridgerweight title.

Now ranked the WBC’s number one heavyweight contender, he continues his pursuit of becoming a three-weight world champion. Speaking of the fight in Africa, Okolie said: ‘Big time boxing comes to Lagos!!!

‘This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family and my career. There’s been a lot of talk, but let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got Saucy. Thanks to Frank, George and Queensberry for making this happen for me.’

Joining Okolie on the bill is David Adeleye, who returns to the ring following his competitive points loss to Filip Hrgovic. The 28-year-old, who also has Nigerian heritage, turned professional in 2019 and has stopped 13 of his 14 opponents.

Adeleye

Adeleye said: ‘Nigeria, Motide, mo wa nile, I’m coming home. What an honour and a pleasure it will be to fight back home in my parent’s land. A country that has birthed many greats, and I’m adding to that list.

‘It’s a dream come true. The first fight there was spectacular. This time we’re doubling up and we’re bringing even more fire. I can’t wait for you guys to see me live in action.’

Also featuring will be Emanuel Odiase , a heavyweight signed to Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management. Odiase returns to the Lagos venue where he secured a first-round knockout earlier this year and will aim to extend his unbeaten record to ten fights.

An all-Nigerian clash between Taiwo Agbaje and Musa Tope Tajudeen is also scheduled. The bout is expected to be one of the highlights of the night, as Agbaje looks to move closer to a potential world title shot against the likes of Britain’s Nick Ball.

Promoters say the Lagos event represents a new chapter for African boxing. Dr Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, said: ‘We are thrilled to bring this world-class event to Lagos, showcasing Nigeria’s rich boxing talent on a global stage.’

He went on to add: ‘This triple header is a celebration of our heritage, resilience, and ambition to elevate African boxing to new heights. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of action.’

Meanwhile, Amir Khan – former world champion and now head of AK Promotions – said: ‘Lagos is about to witness something special. This event brings together explosive heavyweights and Nigeria’s rising stars, backed by the global reach of Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. I’m proud to be part of a night that will inspire the next generation of African fighters.’