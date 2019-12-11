US seizes jet allegedly belonging to Nigerian involved in fraud scheme

The United States Federal agent on Tuesday seized a jet allegedly belonging to a Nigerian charged in a multimillion-dollar international fraud scheme.

An investigative reporter with of Channel 2 who witnessed the event said he watched as the U.S. federal agents collected evidence from the alleged Nigerian plane and anti-drug (K-9 team) swept the plane for drugs and other contraband.

“For the most part, people don’t even understand. They don’t know what’s happening in Atlanta, Georgia,” a U.S Special Agent officer said.

“We’re looking at it as kind of a turn back to the 1980s.”

The United States Federal Agents did not reveal the name and how they connected the plane to the Nigerian facing the fraud charges.

“When we see a certain type of aircraft get sold, it raises our suspicions,”

The accused (Nigerian) was reportedly facing trial the same day. There are plans for a removal hearing to return the Nigerian to New York where the charges he faces were originally filed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.