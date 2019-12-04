Unforgettable moments at AFRIMA

By Benjamin Njoku

A major highlight of the 6th AFRIMA was the AFRIMA Music Village, with over 30 African superstars who entertained fans and music lovers’ at the 5,000 capacity Agege Stadium. A combination of African superstars and AFRIMA Nominees thrilled music fans to high-powered and high-octane music.

The next day was set for the African Music Business Summit (AMBS), which had in attendance music professionals and stakeholders in a panel of discussion on issues surrounding the business of music in Africa, and how to harness its full economic potentials. Panelist included Yoel Kenan, (Chief Executive Officer, Africori, South Africa); Eric Bally (Associate Producer, YUMA Production); DJ Moh Green (International DJ from Algeria); Sarah Boulos (Chairperson, Society for the Performing Arts, Nigeria.); Sipho Dlamini (Managing Director, Universal Music, South Africa); Seidu Idrissu (West Africa Agents, Sheer Publishing Africa, Ghana), among others.

Olisa Adibua, Nigerian media personality and Associate Co-producer, AFRIMA, who was one of the panelists said “the issue is not about help, It Is Business. If you have a good product you don’t beg, investors will woo you. Show business is the business of show where the artiste provides the show and the investors fund and market the show. If the investors don’t find your work marketable, no amount of begging will change that position.”

The business summit was followed by Nominees’ party, held a night before the main awards ceremony, with theme ‘Fire and Ice’. Nominees from across the continent were given a feel of Africa in the Nigerian way at Landmark beach.

To wrap up the awards night was the After-Party, which set the ultimate celebration mood. Music stars and guests let loose into the night till the following morning.

The 6th AFRIMA has been able to bring together music artiste, music professionals and stakeholders in one place while using music as a channel in propelling Africa to the entire globe.

The awards ceremony was broadcast live to over 84 countries on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Silverbird Television (STV), Nigezie, HIP TV amongst others. And proudly sponsored by the Pan African Bank, Ecobank and Africa’s Telecom Giant, MTN, Africa’s media network company, AIT and Raypower FM; and global beverage brand, Coca-cola among others.

Vanguard